Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    The PHRC will host a virtual webinar on Language Equity on October 15

    October 08, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA- The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) will host a virtual webinar discussing, “Language Equity for Social Change.”

    • WHO: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission
    • WHAT: “Language Equity for Social Change,” a virtual Social Justice Lunch & Learn webinar
    • WHEN: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 1-2 p.m.
    • PLATFORM: Microsoft Team. Register here.   
    • SPEAKER:
      • Eliz Nestorov, Director of Development for MidPenn Legal Services

    About Eliz Nestorov: Eliz Nestorov is a dedicated advocate for social justice, economic empowerment, and equitable opportunities. As the Director of Development at MidPenn Legal Services, she ensures at-risk and underrepresented communities provides free civil legal services to low-income residents and survivors of domestic violence across 18 counties in Central Pennsylvania.

    Recently appointed as a Social Justice Ambassador with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, Eliz Nestorov remains steadfast in her commitment to combating inequality and dismantling systemic barriers. Her leadership extends across both international and domestic organizations, where she advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Eliz serves as President of the American Bulgarian Business Association and the International Association for Women, Washington, DC Chapter, and holds significant roles such as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee Co-Chair with Women in International Trade (Washington, DC). Additionally, she contributes her expertise as an Advisory Board Member with the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition in Pennsylvania and serves as Treasurer for the World Affairs Council of Harrisburg.

    Eliz's efforts have earned her numerous awards, including the City of Harrisburg’s Mayor Award for Distinguished Public Service, the 2022 Inspirational Influencer Award for Global Impact from the International Association for Women, the 2023 Women of Excellence Award from YWCA Greater Harrisburg, and the 2024 Woman of Impact Award from the American Heart Association.

    About PHRC: The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit illegal discrimination. To file a complaint, call 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available on the PHRC website. Follow the PHRC on XFacebookInstagramLinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

    PHRC Media Contact Details

    Amanda Brothman

    Communications Director 771-856-5971
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Media