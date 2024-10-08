The PHRC will host a virtual webinar on Language Equity on October 15

Harrisburg, PA- The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) will host a virtual webinar discussing, “Language Equity for Social Change.”

WHO: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission WHAT: “Language Equity for Social Change,” a virtual Social Justice Lunch & Learn webinar

“Language Equity for Social Change,” a virtual Social Justice Lunch & Learn webinar WHEN: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 1-2 p.m.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 1-2 p.m. PLATFORM: Microsoft Team. Register here.

Microsoft Team. Register here. SPEAKER: Eliz Nestorov, Director of Development for MidPenn Legal Services



About Eliz Nestorov: Eliz Nestorov is a dedicated advocate for social justice, economic empowerment, and equitable opportunities. As the Director of Development at MidPenn Legal Services, she ensures at-risk and underrepresented communities provides free civil legal services to low-income residents and survivors of domestic violence across 18 counties in Central Pennsylvania.



Recently appointed as a Social Justice Ambassador with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, Eliz Nestorov remains steadfast in her commitment to combating inequality and dismantling systemic barriers. Her leadership extends across both international and domestic organizations, where she advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Eliz serves as President of the American Bulgarian Business Association and the International Association for Women, Washington, DC Chapter, and holds significant roles such as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee Co-Chair with Women in International Trade (Washington, DC). Additionally, she contributes her expertise as an Advisory Board Member with the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition in Pennsylvania and serves as Treasurer for the World Affairs Council of Harrisburg.

Eliz's efforts have earned her numerous awards, including the City of Harrisburg’s Mayor Award for Distinguished Public Service, the 2022 Inspirational Influencer Award for Global Impact from the International Association for Women, the 2023 Women of Excellence Award from YWCA Greater Harrisburg, and the 2024 Woman of Impact Award from the American Heart Association.

About PHRC: The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit illegal discrimination. To file a complaint, call 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available on the PHRC website. Follow the PHRC on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.