    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    The PHRC to discuss why HBCUs matter

    Cheyney University, Lincoln University, and Delaware State University will participate

    October 10, 2024

     

    Harrisburg, PA- The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) will host a panel discussion on the impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) on education and society at the African American Museum in Philadelphia.To r

    • WHO: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission
    • WHAT: “HBCUs Matter: Understanding Their Impact on Education and Society”
    • WHEN: Thursday, October 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5 p.m.)
    • LOCATION: African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19106
    • SPEAKERS:
      • Dr. Brenda Allen, President, Lincoln University
      • Dr. Aaron Walton, President, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania
      • Dr. Tony Allen, President, Delaware State University
      • Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW, PHRC Executive Director
      • Dr. Ashley Jordan, President & CEO, African American Museum in Philadelphia (Moderator)
    • To register, click here

     

    About PHRC: The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit illegal discrimination. To file a complaint, call 717-787-4410.

    PHRC Media Contact Details

    Amanda Brothman

    Communications Director 771-856-5971
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Media