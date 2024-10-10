The PHRC to discuss why HBCUs matter

Harrisburg, PA- The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) will host a panel discussion on the impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) on education and society at the African American Museum in Philadelphia.To r

WHO: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission WHAT: “HBCUs Matter: Understanding Their Impact on Education and Society”

“HBCUs Matter: Understanding Their Impact on Education and Society” WHEN: Thursday, October 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5 p.m.)

Thursday, October 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5 p.m.) LOCATION: African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19106

African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19106 SPEAKERS: Dr. Brenda Allen, President, Lincoln University Dr. Aaron Walton, President, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania Dr. Tony Allen, President, Delaware State University Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW, PHRC Executive Director Dr. Ashley Jordan, President & CEO, African American Museum in Philadelphia (Moderator)

To register, click here.

