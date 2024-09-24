The PHRC releases statement on incident at Gettysburg College

Harrisburg, PA- The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) is aware of an incident at Gettysburg College where a student allegedly carved a racial slur on a teammate. According to a statement provided by the school and the student’s family, an investigation is underway, and the individual involved is no longer enrolled at Gettysburg College.

“As various investigations play out, I want to affirm the PHRC stands committed to making sure everyone has the right to education, employment, housing, commercial property, and public accommodation free from discrimination,” said PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW. “I urge anyone who feels they have experienced discrimination to contact the PHRC and file a complaint. It is only through speaking up about our experiences that we can end hatred and discrimination in the Commonwealth."

In education, it is illegal to discriminate against someone based on race. The Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA) offers protection in K-12 schools and the Pennsylvania Fair Educational Opportunities Act (PFEOA) offers protections for colleges, universities, trade, technical, professional, and business schools.

“Incidents of discrimination and hate should have a zero-tolerance policy on college campuses,” PHRC Director of Education & Outreach Desiree Chang, M.S. “The PHRC offers training tailored to the specific needs of the college, organization, or company. Through training and education, we hope to promote equal opportunity, and help communities, public agencies, businesses, and schools prevent or eliminate illegal discrimination from happening in the future.”

In 2024, the PHRC established a Civil Rights Outreach Division to address civil tensions, conflict, and incidents in communities and promote anti-racism through education and outreach. Through this division, the PHRC:

Provides complex facilitation and conflict resolution services for communities facing conflicts and tensions related to race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age, sex, LGBTQ+ status, national origin, familial status, or disability status pursuant to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.

Provides training and consultation services to public officials and community representatives and provide them with the skills and mechanisms necessary to prevent and resolve future tensions.

Leads local projects or initiatives in conjunction with communities to prevent conflict.

Engages in proactive outreach to educate the public about the dangers of bias and hate and the importance of anti-racism.

The PHRC does not have the authority to charge or investigate hate crimes or criminal offenses; however, the PHRC Civil Tension Reduction Task Force tracks incidents reported to us. The PHRC can also help determine if the incident violates the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act. To report a hate crime, contact your local police department or the Pennsylvania State Police.

The PHRC does not comment on or confirm any complaints filed with the PHRC.

About PHRC: The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit illegal discrimination. To file a complaint, call 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available on the PHRC website. Follow the PHRC on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.