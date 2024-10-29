The PHRC hears from Hazleton residents during monthly meeting

Harrisburg, PA -The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) held its monthly meeting on Monday, October 28 at the Hazleton One Community Center in Hazleton.

Following an introduction and official Commission business, the Commission heard from two scheduled speakers, Kimberly Gavlick, Title II Adult Education & Family Literary Administrator at the Luzerne County Community College, and Anne Grunner, Associate Attorney at Diaspora Law. Gavlick discussed programs the college provides which include GED preparation, ESL instruction, Family literacy, and digital literacy. Attorney Grunner discussed how the immigration court process works and provided some guidance on how families can prepare themselves if they are detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Following the presentations, speakers and Commission staff answered questions from the public.

“The PHRC is the state’s civil rights enforcement agency, and it’s imperative that we provide opportunities for communities to come see us and express their concerns in person,” PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW. “Holding our monthly Commission meetings in locations other than Harrisburg provides a transparent and open look into the procedures of the PHRC. We were pleased to have more than three dozen community members attend last night’s meeting to share with us their legitimate concerns about their community. It is only through listening that we can begin the process of healing and correcting systemic problems. Thank you to our Hazleton Advisory Council for supporting this event and to everyone who shared their stories with us.”

"As the Commission Chair, I see the importance of bringing the Commission to the people, since our decisions can impact anyone who faces discrimination," said PHRC Chair M. Joel Bolstein, Esq. "Under the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, it is our duty to protect every Pennsylvanian from unlawful discrimination in employment, education, housing, and public accommodation. I was encouraged to see so many people at last night's meeting and I want to reiterate something I said during the session, I urge anyone who feels they have experienced discrimination to file a complaint with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. The best way for us to end discrimination and send a message to others, is through the complaint investigation process."

The PHRC invites the public to address the Commission about illegal discrimination, bias, and civil tension in their communities during its monthly meeting. Frequently, a guest presenter from one of the Governor's affinity groups or a social justice advocacy group may be invited to speak. The PHRC’s next Commission meeting will be held on Monday, November 25, visit the PHRC website for more information.

About the PHRC: The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit illegal discrimination. To file a complaint, call 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available on the PHRC website. Follow the PHRC on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

###