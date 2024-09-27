The PHRC announces October dates in its statewide Beloved Community Tour

Harrisburg, PA- The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) is excited to announce three upcoming stops, as part of its statewide tour, "PHRC on the Road: Building a Beloved Community."

Thursday, October 3, 2024- Sullivan County 5-6:30 p.m. Mattern Building (Old Shoe Factory), 7406 Route 487, Mildred, PA 18632 Register here.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024- Lebanon County 3-4:30 p.m. Lebanon Community Library, 125 North Seventh Street, Lebanon, PA 17046 Register here.

Monday, October 21, 2024- Columbia County 5-6:30 p.m. Mulbery Mills, 160 W. Sixth Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815 Register here.



The PHRC is also scheduled to make the following stop this week:

Monday, September 30, 2024- Lehigh County 5:30-7:00 p.m. Allentown Public Library, Community Room, 1210 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18102 Register here.



The PHRC created the Beloved Community framework to assist communities of the commonwealth to intentionally build a culture of peace, understanding, and tolerance despite our differences within the context of an increasingly diverse and interconnected world. The Beloved Communitytour addresses key issues and concerns such as disability discrimination, racial and gender equality, LGBTQIA+ rights, and the protection of marginalized communities.



The PHRC launched the statewide tour in 2023. The PHRC has visited Adams, Allegheny, Beaver, Bradford, Bucks, Cambria, Centre, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Lancaster, Luzerne, Lycoming, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Tioga, Union, Westmoreland, Wyoming, and York counties.

Each listening session will include a presentation on the Beloved Community framework and an overview of the services and programs offered by the PHRC. Lassiter will then open it up for questions from the community. Details about additional stops will be released as they become available. PHRC is still looking for locations to host upcoming sessions, anyone interested in partnering with the PHRC should contact Stacy Waters.

The PHRC, the state’s civil rights enforcement agency, urges anyone who has experienced acts of discrimination or hate to file a complaint by calling 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available on the PHRC website. Follow the PHRC on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

