    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    PHRC to host ‘No Hate in Our State’ town hall in Blair County

    September 25, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA -The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) in collaboration with the Blair County NAACP branch #2252 will host a “No Hate in Our State” town hall. These town halls bridge divides and foster understanding in our communities. It provides an open forum where residents, activists, and others can come together to voice their concerns, learn about their rights, and begin the healing process. Register in advance to let the PHRC know you can make it. 

    WHAT: “No Hate in Our State” Town Hall

    WHO:

    • Harriet Gaston - Founder of the Blair Co. African American Heritage Project, Blair Co NAACP Branch Historian, Penn State Altoona Staff
    • Victor Thomas - Former professional basketball player, Local Pastor of a Historically-Black Congregation, Health Care Community Representative (Gloria Gates Medical Care)
    • Bill Wilkinson - Retired Law Enforcement Professional, Security Consultant, Community Policing Advocate
    • Chad Dion Lassiter- PHRC Executive Director
    • Sheryl Meck- PHRC Civil Rights Division Director

    WHEN: Wednesday, October 2, 2024 from 6-8 p.m.

    WHERE:

    Railroad City Cultural Center

    1247 14th Street

    Altoona, PA, 16601

     

    About the PHRC: The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit illegal discrimination. To file a complaint, call 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available on the PHRC website. Follow the PHRC on XFacebookInstagramLinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

    PHRC Media Contact Details

    Amanda Brothman

    Communications Director 771-856-5971
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Media