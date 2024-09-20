The PHRC celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with several events

Harrisburg, PA- To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) will host several monthly events.

“Café con Leche” (Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff) DATE: Friday, September 27, 2024 TIME: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM LOCATION: 57 Laurel Street Lancaster, PA 17603 SPEAKERS: Adrian Garcia, PHRC Director of Enforcement Chief Richard Mendez, Lancaster City Police Bureau Chief of Police Register today.

Perspectives – A Closer Look at the Psyche of Latino Migrants/Immigrants & Discrimination DATE: Monday, September 30, 2024 TIME: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. LOCATION: Teams Meeting (Virtual Panel) SPEAKERS: Tamara Shehadeh-Cope, PHRC Hearing Examiner Nancy Millán, Civic/Community Leader Merari E Fernández Castro, PhD., Licensed Clinical Social Worker & Psychotherapist Register today .

One Community – Connecting Latinos with Community Partners and Resources DATE: Friday, October 4, 2024 TIME: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. LOCATION : Lancaster Cigar Bar 25 W King Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 Register today .

Navigating Mental Health in Immigrant Communities: Legal, Social, and Psychological Barriers, DATE: Thursday, October 10, 2024 TIME: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. LOCATION: Teams Meeting (Virtual Panel) SPEAKERS: TBD Register today .



About PHRC: The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit illegal discrimination. To file a complaint, call 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available at www.pa.gov/en/agencies/phrc. Follow the PHRC on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

###