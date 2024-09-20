The PHRC celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with several events

Harrisburg, PA- To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) will host several monthly events.
- “Café con Leche” (Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff)
- DATE: Friday, September 27, 2024
- TIME: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- LOCATION: 57 Laurel Street Lancaster, PA 17603
- SPEAKERS:
- Adrian Garcia, PHRC Director of Enforcement
- Chief Richard Mendez, Lancaster City Police Bureau Chief of Police
- Register today.
- Perspectives – A Closer Look at the Psyche of Latino Migrants/Immigrants & Discrimination
- DATE: Monday, September 30, 2024
- TIME: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- LOCATION: Teams Meeting (Virtual Panel)
- SPEAKERS:
- Tamara Shehadeh-Cope, PHRC Hearing Examiner
- Nancy Millán, Civic/Community Leader
- Merari E Fernández Castro, PhD., Licensed Clinical Social Worker & Psychotherapist
- Register today.
- One Community – Connecting Latinos with Community Partners and Resources
- DATE: Friday, October 4, 2024
- TIME: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
- LOCATION: Lancaster Cigar Bar 25 W King Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
- Register today.
- Navigating Mental Health in Immigrant Communities: Legal, Social, and Psychological Barriers,
- DATE: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- TIME: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- LOCATION: Teams Meeting (Virtual Panel)
- SPEAKERS: TBD
- Register today.
About PHRC: The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit illegal discrimination. To file a complaint, call 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available at www.pa.gov/en/agencies/phrc. Follow the PHRC on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.
PHRC Media Contact Details
Amanda BrothmanCommunications Director ambrothman@pa.gov 771-856-5971
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Media