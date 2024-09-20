Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    The PHRC celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with several events

    Hosting both in-person and virtual events

    September 20, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA- To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) will host several monthly events.

    •  “Café con Leche” (Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff)
      • DATE: Friday, September 27, 2024
      • TIME: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
      • LOCATION: 57 Laurel Street Lancaster, PA 17603
      • SPEAKERS:
        • Adrian Garcia, PHRC Director of Enforcement
        • Chief Richard Mendez, Lancaster City Police Bureau Chief of Police
      • Register today.
    • Perspectives – A Closer Look at the Psyche of Latino Migrants/Immigrants & Discrimination
      • DATE: Monday, September 30, 2024
      • TIME: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
      • LOCATION: Teams Meeting (Virtual Panel)
      • SPEAKERS:
        • Tamara Shehadeh-Cope, PHRC Hearing Examiner
        • Nancy Millán, Civic/Community Leader
        • Merari E Fernández Castro, PhD., Licensed Clinical Social Worker & Psychotherapist
      • Register today.
    • One Community – Connecting Latinos with Community Partners and Resources
      • DATE: Friday, October 4, 2024
      • TIME: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
      • LOCATION: Lancaster Cigar Bar 25 W King Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
      • Register today.
    • Navigating Mental Health in Immigrant Communities: Legal, Social, and Psychological Barriers,
      • DATE: Thursday, October 10, 2024
      • TIME: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
      • LOCATION: Teams Meeting (Virtual Panel)
      • SPEAKERS: TBD
      • Register today.

    About PHRC: The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit illegal discrimination. To file a complaint, call 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available at www.pa.gov/en/agencies/phrc. Follow the PHRC on XFacebookInstagramLinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

    PHRC Media Contact Details

    Amanda Brothman

    Communications Director 771-856-5971
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Media