The PHRC orders Chadds Ford gun range to pay $89K in Religious Creed discrimination cases

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) has ordered Tommy Gun, Inc. d/b/a Targetmaster to pay a total of $89,098.55 to the Commonwealth and two complainants, who both alleged they were denied access to the facility because they refused to remove their head coverings.

"The PHRC is committed to protecting all Pennsylvanians who face discrimination,” said PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW. “No one should be denied access to a public business because of their religious head coverings. I am proud of our team of investigators and attorneys for this work on this complaint. If you have experienced discrimination, file a complaint with one of our regional offices.”

A virtual public hearing was held for both cases on May 9, 2024. The two cases were consolidated in January 2024 because they involved similar complaints with the same respondent and sought similar relief. Assistant Chief Counsel Dana Prince, Esq. and Interim Chief Counsel Morgan Williams, Esq. represented the Commonwealth’s interest. Complainant #1 was represented by Hogan Lovells US LLP and the Sikh Coalition. Complainant #2 was represented by Timothy Welbeck, Esq. and Respondent was represented by Michael Hawley, Esq.

In its November 25 amended final order, the PHRC ordered Targetmaster to:

cease and desist unlawful discriminatory practice of failing to provide religion accommodations to its dress code policy.

pay complainant #1 a lump sum of $64,098.55 which represents out-of-pocket expenses, compensatory damages of embarrassment and humiliation that he suffered and attorney’s fees and costs, within 60 days of the effective date of the order.

pay complainant #2 a lump sum of $15,000.00 which represents compensatory damages of embarrassment and humiliation that she suffered, within 60 days of the effective date of the order.

deliver to the PHRC a check, payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the amount of $10,000.00 which represents an assessment of a civil penalty pursuant to section 9(f)(2)(i) of the PHRA, within 60 days of the effective date of the order.

report to the PHRC within 60 days the manner of compliance with the terms of the Order.

“The Pennsylvania Human Relations Act protects all Pennsylvanians on the basis of religious creed, this includes all aspects of religious observances and practices, as well as beliefs,” said PHRC Interim Chief Counsel Morgan Williams, Esq. “This order affirms our commitment to protecting those who file complaints and should deter any business or organization from instituting a dress code policy that discriminates against a person’s religious beliefs.”

