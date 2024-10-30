Electric City Aquarium & Reptile Den, LLC ordered to pay $66K in retaliation case

Harrisburg, PA- The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) has ordered Electric City Aquarium & Reptile Den, LLC. to pay $66,268.03 to a former employee after finding that the employee was terminated in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment by a co-worker to the Human Resources Department.

“The PHRC is committed to fairly and impartially investigating complaints. I applaud the work of our investigative and legal teams,” said PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW. "Retaliation because of a discrimination complaint is not tolerated in Pennsylvania."

A public hearing was held on April 3, 2024, in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania on the issues of liability and damages. The state’s case was prosecuted by Stephanie M. Chapman, Esq., PHRC Assistant Chief Counsel. The complainant was represented by Joshua Cochran, Esq. and Electric City Aquarium & Reptile Den, LLC was represented by Gerald J. Hanchulak, Esq.

In its October 28 amended final order, the Commission ordered Electric City Aquarium & Reptile Den, LLC. to:

cease and desist from engaging in retaliation against its employees.

pay the complainant the lump sum of $66,268.03.

report to the PHRC within 30 days on how it will comply with the order.

“In Pennsylvania, no one may lawfully take action against a person for filing a complaint, opposing unlawful activity, or helping with an investigation,” said PHRC Interim Chief Counsel Morgan Williams, Esq. This order affirms our commitment to protecting those who file complaints and deterring anyone who retaliates against those who do file complaints with the PHRC.”

The PHRC, the state’s civil rights enforcement agency, urges anyone who experiences retaliation to file a complaint with the PHRC by calling 717-787-4410. When a complaint is filed, a dedicated, unbiased PHRC intake specialist will walk you through the process and help prepare your complaint. Complainants do not incur any attorney fees during the PHRC investigation process. In addition, the PHRC offers a variety of prevention trainings. Information and resources about trainings and filing a complaint are available on the PHRC website. Follow the PHRC on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

###