    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission monthly meeting set for October 28 in Hazleton

    October 21, 2024

    Harrisburg, PAThe Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, October 28 in Hazleton. 

     “It is important for the PHRC to take occasionally take its monthly meetings out of Harrisburg and expand its accessibility in the Commonwealth,” said PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter. “It is our hope that people will join us not only to learn more about the work of the Commission but also express the concerns they have in their community.”

    WHO:     Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    WHAT:    Monthly Commission Meeting

    WHEN:    Monday, October 28, 2024

    PUBLIC SESSION:  5:00PM- 7:00PM 

    WHERE:  Hazleton One Community Center, 225 E 4th Street, Hazleton, PA 18201

    SPEAKERS:

    • Kimberly Gavlick, Title II Adult Education & Family Literacy Administrator, Luzerne County Community College 
    • Anne Gruner, Associate Attorney at Diaspora Law  

    To attend the public session, please register. The public session will include an opportunity for public comments, however, specifics regarding individual cases cannot be discuss during this meeting. Staff will be available for discussion and filing of questionnaires should anyone need their services.

    About PHRC: The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit illegal discrimination. To file a complaint, call 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available at www.pa.gov/en/agencies/phrc. Follow the PHRC on XFacebookInstagramLinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

    PHRC Media Contact Details

    Amanda Brothman

    Communications Director 771-856-5971
