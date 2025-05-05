Overdose Information Network (ODIN) Dashboard

ODIN Overview

The Overdose Information Network (ODIN) was established in 2018. It provides reliable, real-time information to law enforcement, government officials, and community leaders. The data helps them make informed decisions about drug issues that threaten public health and safety.

ODIN automates and improves record-keeping. It promotes collaboration among law enforcement and other public safety agencies. ODIN enables statewide data sharing among agencies, municipalities, and counties in Pennsylvania.

ODIN is a centralized database. It allows submitting agencies to quickly record, analyze, and share information related to:

fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses

naloxone administrations

markings on drug packaging

ODIN Dashboard

The ODIN Dashboard allows users to view overdose and naloxone data. The data can be limited and displayed based on:

Date range

Agency

Location (County, Municipality, ZIP code)

Census (OD deaths vs. population)

Drugs involved

Spike Alerts indicate multiple overdose incidents within 24-72 hours and a one-mile radius.