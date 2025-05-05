ODIN Dashboard FAQ

See the ODIN Dashboard User Guide.

The top of the dashboard allows you to set date ranges, county, municipality, agency, and drug type. Any of these can narrow your query. The visual information will adjust as you make selections. The map displays information by county, municipality, or zip code. The links on the left display different pages within the dashboard:

Overview

Location

Census

Summary

Spike Alerts

Areas within the dashboard can expand to focus on certain information.

To clear all filters, select “Clear Filters” on the upper right.