ODIN Dashboard FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions
The Overdose Information Network (ODIN) was created in 2018 to track the increase in overdoses across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) maintains the platform.
The dashboard provides transparency to the public. It reveals overdose trends across the Commonwealth. It provides the communities we serve with an ownership stake in their quality of life. By using these data, communities may propose strategies to their elected representatives.
See the ODIN Dashboard User Guide.
The top of the dashboard allows you to set date ranges, county, municipality, agency, and drug type. Any of these can narrow your query. The visual information will adjust as you make selections. The map displays information by county, municipality, or zip code. The links on the left display different pages within the dashboard:
- Overview
- Location
- Census
- Summary
- Spike Alerts
Areas within the dashboard can expand to focus on certain information.
To clear all filters, select “Clear Filters” on the upper right.
No sensitive information is being shared.
Due to the large volume of data, the date range must be limited to three years. Visible data is updated daily. The data goes back to January 1 of the calendar year three years prior to the current year.
Use the Contact Us button at the top right corner to send an email with any additional questions or feedback.