ODIN Dashboard User Guide

Navigate the ODIN Dashboard

The Dashboard page features an Overview section, as well as several narrower views that offer a more detailed examination of the data. These selections can be made from the left-side menu on each page of the Dashboard.

Filters

Filters for narrowing the data shown on your screen are available at the top of the screen.

Note that filter selections will remain in place across all pages of all ODIN dashboards. Use the Clear Filters button on any page to return to a statewide view that encompasses the entire range. The data below the filters will change accordingly.

Hovering and Info Buttons

Hovering over text that provides additional definitions and insights is shown whenever the cursor is placed over a button or tile. Hover over text is not available for all elements.

Additionally, when hovering over a graph or visual, a white filter pop-up will appear. Clicking the filter image in this pop-up will display all filters currently applied. Clicking Focus Mode will display the visual full screen. Click Back to Report in the upper left corner to navigate back.

Maps

Clicking on a Map area will focus the data and display information for that specific county or municipality. Use the filters at the top to narrow your search.

Views

Use radio buttons to select different map views, such as county and municipality, and Responder Description to display various information.

Zoom

The mouse scroll wheel will allow you to scroll in or as necessary to manipulate the Maps.

Selections

To select multiple counties or municipalities, select the down arrow to the right of the selection box and click the check boxes for your selected area. Click the Clear Filters button to clear all selections.