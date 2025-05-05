ODIN Dashboard Glossary

Terms and Definitions

Administration

A naloxone administration by a responding agency. A victim may have more than one administration from more than one responding agency or multiple administrations from the same agency. An administration may have a single or multiple doses of naloxone.

Average Dosage Per Victim (mg)

All combined doses in milligrams (mg) were averaged based on the total number of victims who received naloxone. If a victim's dosage is entered into the ODIN application as "UNKNOWN" or "OTHER," this victim is excluded from the average.

Date of Last Overdose

The date of the last Incident with at least one victim that was entered in the ODIN application.

Days Since Last Overdose

The number of days that have passed since the last Incident, with at least one victim, that was entered into the ODIN application.

Incident

A response to an overdose event. An incident can contain multiple victims, responders, and/or naloxone administrations.

Naloxone Death Count

The total number of overdose victims who received naloxone, and for whom the answer was “No” when asked “Did the person survive?”

Naloxone Survival Rate

A comparison between the number of overdose victims who survived, did not survive, or for whom their survival was entered as "UNKNOWN" in the ODIN application. This number only includes victims who received naloxone.

Naloxone Survive Count

The total number of overdose victims who received naloxone, and for whom the answer was “Yes” when asked “Did the person survive?”

Overdose

A count of all the victims entered into the ODIN application as an overdose. The overdose total includes fatal, non-fatal, and the victims whose survival is unknown.

Overdose Percent Survived

The percentage of victims who survived an overdose. This includes victims who did and did not receive naloxone, and victims whose survival is unknown.

Overdose Victim Death Count

The count of deaths of overdose victims entered into the ODIN application. The count includes victims who did and did not receive naloxone.

Overdose Victim Whose Survival is Unknown

The count of overdose victims entered into the ODIN application, who, when asked "Did the person survive," were indicated as "Unknown." This includes victims who did and did not receive naloxone.

Overdose Victims Who Received Naloxone Whose Survival is Unknown

The count of overdose victims who received naloxone entered into the ODIN application, who, when asked "Did the person survive," were indicated as "Unknown." This only includes victims who did not receive naloxone.

Overdose Victims with Unknown Dosage (mg)

A count of the number of victims who received a naloxone administration(s), but the dosage (mg) was entered into the ODIN application as "UNKNOWN" or "OTHER."

Percent Survived

The percentage of victims who survived an overdose. This includes victims who did and did not receive naloxone, and victims whose survival is unknown.

Received Naloxone

The number of overdose victims who received naloxone. The total includes fatal, non-fatal, and the number of victims whose survival is unknown.

Responder Description

The type of Agency/Entity that physically responded to an overdose victim. Responder types include: EMS, Fire Department, Good Samaritan, Law Enforcement, or other emergency services.

Responding Agency/Responder

An agency/entity that responded to an overdose incident. The responder may not be the agency/entity that administered naloxone, as more than one agency/entity may respond to an incident and/or administer naloxone.

Survive/Death Ratio or S/D Ratio

A S/D ratio is the number of victims who survived divided by the number of victim deaths. For example, if 10 victims survive and there are five victim deaths, then the S/D ratio would be 2.0. S/D ratios can be used as a performance indicator or to make quick comparisons. Agencies can compare their S/D ratio to the statewide S/D ratio.

Survival Rate

A comparison between the number of overdose victims who survived, did not survive, or for whom their survival was entered as "UNKNOWN" in the ODIN application. This number includes all victims.

Survived

The total number of victims who were entered into the ODIN application and when asked "Did the person survive," were indicated as "Yes."

Third Party Administrator

An agency/entity that administered naloxone to an overdose victim, but is not the agency/entity that entered the report.

Total Administrations

The number of naloxone administrations by the responding agency. A victim may have more than one administration from more than one responding agency or multiple administrations from the same agency. An administration may have a single or multiple doses of naloxone.

Total Did Not Receive Naloxone

The total number of overdose victims who did not receive naloxone.

Total Dosage (mg)

The total dosage (mg) that was administered to victims.

Total Incidents

The total number of Incidents.

Total Overdose Victims

The total number of overdose victims. This includes victims who did and did not receive naloxone. The total consists of fatal, non-fatal, and the victims whose survival is unknown.

Total Received Naloxone

The total number of overdose victims who received naloxone.