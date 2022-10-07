State Police Seizes Nearly 2,000 Pounds of Illegal Drugs in Third Quarter of 2022

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced troopers seized more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and over 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2022.



The PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program during the third quarter of 2022. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Third Quarter Drug Seizure Totals Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 102.8 lbs. $2,261,600 Crack Cocaine 5.79 lbs. $92,640 Heroin 25.2 lbs. $856,800 Fentanyl 85.54 lbs. $1,368,640 LSD – Pills and Paper 421 doses $8,420 Marijuana THC – Liquid 23.65 pints $158,455 Marijuana THC Solid 441.8 lbs. $2,209,000 Marijuana Plants 271 plants $44,715 Processed Marijuana 1,014 lbs. $3,042,000 Methamphetamines 144.1 lbs. $1,441,000 MDMA – Ecstasy 2.33 lbs. $7,689 MDMA – Pills 692 pills $10,380 Other Narcotics 63.05 lbs. $126,100 Other Narcotics (pills) 65,345 pills $1,633,625 Total Value $13,261,064

