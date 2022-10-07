Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Seizes Nearly 2,000 Pounds of Illegal Drugs in Third Quarter of 2022

    October 07, 2022

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced troopers seized more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and over 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2022.

    The PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program during the third quarter of 2022. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    Third Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
    DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
    Cocaine 102.8 lbs.$2,261,600
    Crack Cocaine 5.79 lbs.$92,640
    Heroin 25.2 lbs.$856,800
    Fentanyl 85.54 lbs.$1,368,640
    LSD – Pills and Paper 421 doses$8,420
    Marijuana THC – Liquid 23.65 pints$158,455
    Marijuana THC Solid 441.8 lbs.$2,209,000
    Marijuana Plants 271 plants$44,715
    Processed Marijuana 1,014 lbs.$3,042,000
    Methamphetamines 144.1 lbs.$1,441,000
    MDMA – Ecstasy 2.33 lbs.$7,689
    MDMA – Pills 692 pills$10,380
    Other Narcotics 63.05 lbs.$126,100
    Other Narcotics (pills) 65,345 pills$1,633,625
     Total Value$13,261,064

