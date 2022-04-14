Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $23,160,277 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2022.

During the first quarter, state police seized 168 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $3.7 million. Troopers also seized 120 pounds of methamphetamines, 77 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, and more than 119,000 narcotic pills valued at $2.9 million from Pennsylvania communities.

First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 163.44 lbs. $3,595,680 Crack Cocaine 4.78 lbs. $76,480 Heroin 13 lbs. $442,000 Fentanyl 64.2 lbs. $1,027,200 LSD 348 doses $6,960 Marijuana THC – Liquid 16.81 pints $112,627 Marijuana THC – Solid 157 lbs. $785,000 Marijuana Plants 162 plants $26,730 Processed Marijuana 4,268.6 lbs. $12,805,800 Methamphetamines 120.86 lbs. $1,208,600 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.015 lbs. $50 MDMA – Pills 83 pills $1,245 Other Narcotics 44.64 lbs. $89,280 Other Narcotics (Pills) 119,305 pills $2,982,625 Total Value $23,160,277

State police also collected 899 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the first quarter of 2022. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Additional Information

Fourth Quarter 2021 Drug Seizure Release

