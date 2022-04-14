Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Seizes More Than $23.1 Million In Illegal Drugs During The First Quarter of 2022

    April 14, 2022

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $23,160,277 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2022.

    During the first quarter, state police seized 168 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $3.7 million. Troopers also seized 120 pounds of methamphetamines, 77 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, and more than 119,000 narcotic pills valued at $2.9 million from Pennsylvania communities.

    First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
    DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
    Cocaine163.44 lbs.$3,595,680
    Crack Cocaine4.78 lbs.$76,480
    Heroin13 lbs.$442,000
    Fentanyl64.2 lbs.$1,027,200
    LSD348 doses$6,960
    Marijuana THC – Liquid16.81 pints$112,627
    Marijuana THC – Solid157 lbs.$785,000
    Marijuana Plants162 plants$26,730
    Processed Marijuana4,268.6 lbs.$12,805,800
    Methamphetamines120.86 lbs.$1,208,600
    MDMA – Ecstasy0.015 lbs.$50
    MDMA – Pills83 pills$1,245
    Other Narcotics44.64 lbs.$89,280
    Other Narcotics (Pills)119,305 pills$2,982,625
     Total Value$23,160,277

    State police also collected 899 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the first quarter of 2022. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

