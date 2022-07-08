Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced today that troopers seized $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2022.
During the second quarter, troopers seized nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, 308 pounds of methamphetamines, 138 pounds of fentanyl, and over 46,000 pills of assorted narcotics.
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|169.98 lbs.
|$5,099,400
|Crack Cocaine
|3.3 lbs.
|$52,800
|Heroin
|7.66 lbs.
|$260,440
|Fentanyl
|138.16 lbs.
|$4,144,800
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|31 doses
|$620
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|19.73 pints
|$132,191
|Marijuana THC Solid
|13.71 lbs.
|$68,550
|Marijuana Plants
|1,906 plants
|$314,490
|Processed Marijuana
|1,328.14 lbs.
|$3,984,420
|Methamphetamines
|308.41 lbs.
|$3,084,100
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|.47 lbs.
|$1,567
|MDMA – Pills
| 3,262 pills
|$48,930
|Other Narcotics
|120.65 lbs.
|$241,300
|Other Narcotics (pills)
| 46,442 pills
|$1,161,050
|Total Value
|$18,594,658
