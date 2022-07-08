Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Seizes More Than $18 Million in Illegal Drugs in Second Quarter of 2022

    July 08, 2022

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced today that troopers seized $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2022.

    During the second quarter, troopers seized nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, 308 pounds of methamphetamines, 138 pounds of fentanyl, and over 46,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

    Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
    DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
    Cocaine 169.98 lbs.$5,099,400
    Crack Cocaine 3.3 lbs.$52,800
    Heroin 7.66 lbs.$260,440
    Fentanyl 138.16 lbs.$4,144,800
    LSD – Pills and Paper 31 doses$620
    Marijuana THC – Liquid 19.73 pints$132,191
    Marijuana THC Solid 13.71 lbs.$68,550
    Marijuana Plants 1,906 plants$314,490
    Processed Marijuana 1,328.14 lbs.$3,984,420
    Methamphetamines 308.41 lbs.$3,084,100
    MDMA – Ecstasy .47 lbs.$1,567
    MDMA – Pills 3,262 pills
    		$48,930
    Other Narcotics 120.65 lbs.$241,300
    Other Narcotics (pills) 46,442 pills
    		$1,161,050
     Total Value$18,594,658

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media