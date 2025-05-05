Liquor Control Enforcement

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) was created on July 1, 1987, under section 211 of the Liquor Code.

Mission



LCE's mission is to improve the quality of life for the citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through education and to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Liquor Code.

Hiring - Becoming an LEO



The Bureau's success depends on hiring committed, dedicated, diverse, educated and hardworking citizens that represent our Core Values. We are people serving people. Pennsylvania State Police is an equal opportunity employer firmly committed to promoting public confidence in the Department's integrity and professional excellence. It is the policy of the Department to proactively seek the most qualified candidates from the varied and diverse backgrounds of the citizens of Pennsylvania and our nation.