Request Pennsylvania State Police Employment Verification

Those looking to hire a current or former PSP employee can receive publicly available information by email or by calling 717-409-3496.

Public information includes:

Department name

Last name and first name of Department personnel

Organization name

Job code

Job name

Headquarters address

Headquarters telephone number

Bargaining unit

Biweekly salary

Hourly rate

Per diem rate

Pay schedule

Pay level

Pay scale group

Years of service (not dates of service)

If you are seeking non-public information, you must:

Obtain a signed release from the person you are inquiring about. Provide an employment verification form for us to complete. Submit your request and the signed release. By email

Fax to 717-772-1436

Mail to:



PSP Human Resource Office

ATTN: Personnel Records Coordinator

1800 Elmerton Avenue

Harrisburg PA 17110

Note that Commonwealth policy prohibits the release of the entire personnel file or any medical information.