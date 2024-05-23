Apply for a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit

Overview
PennDOT gives out different permits to people who want access to the state's right-of-way. This includes:
- Property owners
- Developers
- Utility companies
- Municipalities
- Municipal authorities
- Other interested parties
Types of Permits
- Utility Permits:
- Issued for installing, repairing or removing lines and systems serving the public.
- Driveway/Local Road Permits
- Issued for installing, altering, or removing driveways or streets connecting to the highway and nearby property.
- Miscellaneous Permits
- Issued for various activities like testing, construction, repairs, and connects to Department facilities.
PennDOT has responsibilities to accommodate both HOP Applicants/Permittees and the traveling public.
It is in the public interest to regulate the design, construction, drainage and maintenance of accesses, local roads, utility facilities, and other property and structures within the state highway right-of-way in order to preserve safe and reasonable access, safe and convenient passage of traffic, as well as protect the structural integrity of the highway.
If you need help, reach out to the contact for your district.
Additional resources
ePermitting
The Electronic Permitting System (ePermitting, EPS) lets customers and staff process HOP updated applications online. It also lets them store and retrieve permit records.
- Become an ePermitting Business Partner (PDF)
- Reset Your Expired Permitting Password (PDF)
- System Login
- Basic Training (PDF)
- Recent Updates (PDF)
Regulations
These PA Code, Title 67 regulations govern access to and occupancy of State highways:
Guidelines
The following links offer regulatory and technical knowledge, policy, process, and procedure for use when applying for a HOP. Publication 282 is an inclusive guide to PennDOT's HOP program.
- Strike-Off Letter 494-24-03: Design Alternatives for Low Volume Driveway Highway Occupancy Permits (PDF)
- Strike-Off Letter 494-24-02: Warehouse Trip Generation Best Practices (PDF)
- Strike-Off Letter 494-24-01: HOP Collaboration Workshop (PDF)
- Strike-Off Letter 494-22-09: License Plate Readers (PDF)
- Publication 282 - Highway Occupancy Permit Operations Manual (PDF)
- Appendix A - Policies and Procedures for Transportation Impact Studies
- TIS/TIA Review Checklist
- Appendix B1 - Guidelines for Drainage Impact Reports
- Appendix B2 - Storm Water Facility Guidebook
- Appendix C1-HOP Project Application Checklists
- Driveway Application Checklist, Part 1: EPS and Application Requirements
- Driveway Application Checklist, Part 2: Design and Plans Presentation Requirements
- Utility Application Submission Checklist
- Appendix C2 - General Permit Notes
- Appendix C3 - Outline of Right-of-Way Acquisition Procedures for HOPs
- Appendix C4 - Minimum Use Driveway Design for Unconventional Gas Drilling and Hydrofracking Well Sites (PDF) - UPDATED 04/05/2018
- Appendix C5 - Sample ACORD Form with Instructions
- Appendix C6 - Signature Authority Guide (Right-of-Way Manual, Appendix F)
- Appendix C7 - Pre-Construction Checklist
- Appendix C8-Highway Restoration Figures
- Flexible Pavement Restoration Figure C8-1
- Rigid Pavement Restoration Figure C8-2
- Rigid Pavement Restoration Figure C8-3
- Temporary Pavement Restoration Figure C8-4
- Typical Backfill Section Figure C8-5
- Appendix C9 - Sample HOP Construction Plans
- Publication 312 – Guide for Obtaining Minimum Use Driveway Permits (PDF)
- Publication 819 - Highway Occupancy Permits: Quick Reference Guide (PDF)
- Publication 819A - Highway Occupancy Permits: Owner / Signature Process (PDF)
Frequently asked questions
Contact the district permit manager assigned to the PennDOT district office where you live. A district contact list can be found on PennDOT's HOP website.
In many cases, paving of a driveway is considered "maintenance only." You would only need to have the proper traffic control to do the work.
Always contact PennDOT to determine if this is the case for your project.
You need a permit when you're building or changing a driveway, road, drainage or utility facility on the state highway land. If it connects to a PennDOT drainage facility, you also need a permit.
Permits are usually given within 30 days if all the needed information is given and follows PennDOT's regulations (see Title 67 Chapter 441 for driveways and Title 67 Chapter 459 for utilities).
Contact the district permit manager [NEEDS LINK TO NEW CONTACT SEARCH HUB] in the PennDOT district office. They will help you start the process of installing sidewalks and curbs.
If you have access to PennDOT's Electronic Permitting System (ePermitting or EPS), you can track your application and see the reviewers.
If you do not have access, contact the district permit manager [NEEDS LINK TO NEW CONTACT SEARCH HUB] in the appropriate PennDOT district office.
When using the system, you need to provide:
- Application number
- County
- Name
PennDOT has 60 days to review each application. If everything meets the regulations and requirements (PDF), it usually takes less time.
PennDOT aims to finish all reviews within 30 days.
- Form M-950A (PDF) can be used to apply for a minimum use driveway permit. A minimum use driveway is a residential or other driveway that is expected to be used by no more than 25 vehicles per day (i.e. 50 A.D.T.). Please refer to PennDOT Publication 312 (PDF) for additional information on obtaining such a driveway permit.
- Form M-945A (PDF) can be used to apply for all other types of HOPs.
To speed up the process, you can use our ePermitting website. It allows you to submit an application electronically. Other forms may be required with your application.
Permit costs vary. Please contact the district permit manager or consult our regulations. View the Pennsylvania Code, Title 67, Chapter 441.4 or driveway fees or Chapter 459.4 for utility fees.
There are a few ways to get access to the ePermitting system, or EPS.
- If you are a homeowner and plan to use EPS only once to obtain a residential driveway, you can request a Single-User ePermitting ID.
- If you plan to submit multiple applications, it is advisable to apply for a Business Partner ID (BPID) instead.
More information about recommending which account option to choose can be viewed on our ePermitting site.
After receiving an email from RA-pdECMDSecurity@pa.gov with administrator information (expect a response within two or three days after applying for a BPID), the administrator must finish setting up their ECMS administrator account.
Once the ECMS administrator account has been finalized, they are now the EPS security administrator for their organization. As the EPS security administrator, they can create new accounts for additional users within their company.
A separate account to sign in and access EPS should also be created for themself. This is accomplished using the ECMS Login page. When a new EPS User ID has been created, the user will be prompted to change the password during the first attempt to log into EPS. After this is accomplished, the user will be able to log into EPS using the updated password moving forward.
Step-by-step instructions for this entire process can be found in the Becoming a PennDOT ePermitting Business Partner (PDF) document on pages 8, 9, and 10.