Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Become a Poll Worker

    Elections in Pennsylvania are made possible by thousands of regular citizens serving as poll workers. We all depend on responsible workers to run smooth elections.

    Fill out an interest form

    Counties need poll worker volunteers every year, but every 4 years, voters elect a Judge of Election and a Majority and Minority Inspector for their voting precincts. If you would like to run for one of these positions in the May 2025 primary, contact your county elections office for information on how to get on the ballot. 

    Benefits of Being a Poll Worker

    • Learn about elections in Pennsylvania
    • Gain valuable experience
    • Get paid for trainings and Election Day
    • Help your local community
    • Be a champion of democracy

    Requirements

    • In general, you must be registered to vote in the county where you wish to work at the polls. (Exceptions exist for 17-year-old high school students, who must meet additional requirements. High school students should contact their county election office for more information).
    • Government officials and government employees are not allowed to serve as poll workers. Exceptions exist for district judges, notaries public, and members of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Likewise, you are generally not allowed to serve if your name appears on the ballot.
    • Poll workers generally work for the entire day on Election Day, from before the time the polls open at 7:00 am until after the polls close at 8:00 pm.

     

    BECOME A STUDENT POLL WORKER

    Are you a 17-year-old junior or senior in high school?

    You can help your community, and be a champion of democracy, by serving as a poll worker on Election Day.

    Fill out a student poll worker interest form

    How to Become a Poll Worker

    If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, complete a poll worker interest form.

    After you submit the form, your county's election office will contact you.

    You may reach out to the election office to follow up. You can find contact information on the Contact Your Election Officials page.

    Apply Now

    Fill out an interest form online

    Fill out an interest form online

    Contact your county election office

    Contact your county election office