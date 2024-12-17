Counties need poll worker volunteers every year, but every 4 years, voters elect a Judge of Election and a Majority and Minority Inspector for their voting precincts. If you would like to run for one of these positions in the May 2025 primary, contact your county elections office for information on how to get on the ballot.
Benefits of Being a Poll Worker
- Learn about elections in Pennsylvania
- Gain valuable experience
- Get paid for trainings and Election Day
- Help your local community
- Be a champion of democracy
Requirements
- In general, you must be registered to vote in the county where you wish to work at the polls. (Exceptions exist for 17-year-old high school students, who must meet additional requirements. High school students should contact their county election office for more information).
- Government officials and government employees are not allowed to serve as poll workers. Exceptions exist for district judges, notaries public, and members of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Likewise, you are generally not allowed to serve if your name appears on the ballot.
- Poll workers generally work for the entire day on Election Day, from before the time the polls open at 7:00 am until after the polls close at 8:00 pm.
How to Become a Poll Worker
If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, complete a poll worker interest form.
After you submit the form, your county's election office will contact you.
You may reach out to the election office to follow up. You can find contact information on the Contact Your Election Officials page.