Counties Ready to Process Mail Ballot Applications

Dear Pennsylvania Voter,

Your voter record indicates that you previously voted by mail but have not applied to receive a mail ballot for the 2024 General Election. We’re sending this email to provide you with key information and dates so you can successfully vote this fall.

In Pennsylvania, you can vote at your polling place on Election Day, request a mail ballot to fill out at home, or go to your county election office once mail ballots are available and request a mail ballot on-demand. You can check whether mail ballots are available in your county at vote.pa.gov/Availability.

Voting by mail in Pennsylvania is safe and secure and you can track your ballot throughout the process.

Your mail ballot application must be received by your county by 5 p.m. on October 29. You can submit your mail ballot application by going to vote.pa.gov/MailBallot.

Your completed mail ballot must be received by your county by 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 5. Postmarks do not count, so apply early to make sure you have plenty of time to receive, complete, and return your ballot.

If you want to apply for, receive, and return your mail ballot in-person, you can go to your county election office, or any location designated by your county. Find your county’s information by going to vote.pa.gov/County.

You can track the status of your application, and your ballot, by going to vote.pa.gov/MailBallotStatus. If you include an email with your application, you will get updates to your inbox.

Thank you for your past participation in Pennsylvania’s elections.

Whether you vote by mail or at the polls on Election Day, every election provides the opportunity to make your voice heard on issues that impact you and your neighbors.

Thank you for voting,

Al Schmidt

Secretary of the Commonwealth

