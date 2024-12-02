State Police Report 1,075 Crashes, 552 DUI Arrests Over the Thanksgiving Holiday

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today announced its crash and enforcement totals from the 2024 Thanksgiving travel period.
From November 27 to December 1, 2024, PSP investigated 1,075 vehicle crashes, resulting in seven deaths. Impaired driving was a factor in 64 of those crashes, one of which was fatal.
During the five-day holiday weekend, Troopers arrested 552 individuals for driving under the influence and issued the following citations:
- 7,770 for speeding.
- 1,020 for failing to wear a seat belt.
- 124 for not securing children in safety seats.
Year
Total Crashes
Fatal Crashes
People Killed
People Injured
DUI Crashes
DUI-Related Fatal Crashes
2024 (5 days)
1,075
7
7
194
64
1
2023 (5 days)
979
4
4
197
73
0
Year
DUI Arrests
Speeding Citations
Child Seat Citations
Seat Belt Citations
Other Citations
2024 (5 days)
552
7,770
124
1,020
21,161
2023 (5 days)
542
10,590
133
1,187
18,870
More information on 2024 Thanksgiving enforcement, broken down by troop, is available at psp.pa.gov.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.