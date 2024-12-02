Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Report 1,075 Crashes, 552 DUI Arrests Over the Thanksgiving Holiday

    December 02, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today announced its crash and enforcement totals from the 2024 Thanksgiving travel period.

    From November 27 to December 1, 2024, PSP investigated 1,075 vehicle crashes, resulting in seven deaths. Impaired driving was a factor in 64 of those crashes, one of which was fatal.   

    During the five-day holiday weekend, Troopers arrested 552 individuals for driving under the influence and issued the following citations:

    • 7,770 for speeding.
    • 1,020 for failing to wear a seat belt.
    • 124 for not securing children in safety seats.
    Table 1: Thanksgiving Weekend Crash Data

    Year

    Total Crashes

    Fatal Crashes

    People Killed

    People Injured

    DUI Crashes

    DUI-Related Fatal Crashes

    2024 (5 days)

    1,075

    7

    7

    194

    64

    1

    2023 (5 days)

    979

    4

    4

    197

    73

    0

     

    Table 2: Thanksgiving Weekend Enforcement Data

    Year

    DUI Arrests

    Speeding Citations

    Child Seat Citations

    Seat Belt Citations

    Other Citations

    2024 (5 days)

    552

    7,770

    124

    1,020

    21,161

    2023 (5 days)

    542

    10,590

    133

    1,187

    18,870

    More information on 2024 Thanksgiving enforcement, broken down by troop, is available at psp.pa.gov.

    These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    Media Contacts

    Adam Reed

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media