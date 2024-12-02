State Police Report 1,075 Crashes, 552 DUI Arrests Over the Thanksgiving Holiday

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today announced its crash and enforcement totals from the 2024 Thanksgiving travel period.

From November 27 to December 1, 2024, PSP investigated 1,075 vehicle crashes, resulting in seven deaths. Impaired driving was a factor in 64 of those crashes, one of which was fatal.

During the five-day holiday weekend, Troopers arrested 552 individuals for driving under the influence and issued the following citations:

7,770 for speeding.

1,020 for failing to wear a seat belt.

124 for not securing children in safety seats.