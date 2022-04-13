Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Announce First Quarter Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

    April 13, 2022

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,666 background checks during the first quarter, which is a 25% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2021. In addition, PSP released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the first quarter of 2022.

    Established in 1998, PICS is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual's legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.

    Statistics for the first quarter of 2021 are included for comparison.

    First Quarter PICS Statistics20212022
    Total number of PICS checks conducted427,450321,666
         Number of persons denied6,4445,486
    Total number of denials referred to law enforcement agencies1,3251,975
         Referred to Pennsylvania State Police296493
         Referred to Local Law Enforcement1,0011,408
         Referred to ATF2874
    Number of individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase5213

     
    In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or if they willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. When an individual provides false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency. In addition, during the background check process, individuals may be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.

    For more information on firearms in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.

