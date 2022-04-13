State Police Announce First Quarter Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,666 background checks during the first quarter, which is a 25% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2021. In addition, PSP released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the first quarter of 2022.
Established in 1998, PICS is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual's legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.
Statistics for the first quarter of 2021 are included for comparison.
|First Quarter PICS Statistics
|2021
|2022
|Total number of PICS checks conducted
|427,450
|321,666
|Number of persons denied
|6,444
|5,486
|Total number of denials referred to law enforcement agencies
|1,325
|1,975
|Referred to Pennsylvania State Police
|296
|493
|Referred to Local Law Enforcement
|1,001
|1,408
|Referred to ATF
|28
|74
|Number of individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase
|52
|13
In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or if they willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. When an individual provides false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency. In addition, during the background check process, individuals may be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.
