State Police Announce Quarterly Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania State Police today announced the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the third quarter of 2023.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, police chiefs of first-class cities, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual's legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer. When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to a law enforcement agency.

According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a third-degree felony if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.

In the third quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP Troops, municipal police departments, or ATF for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Table 1: Third quarter PICS statistics (2022 and 2023) ​PICS Checks

2022

2023 PICS checks conducted 285,980 242,090 Persons denied 4,437 3,539 Denials referred to law enforcement agencies 1,529 2,539 Referred to Pennsylvania State Police 363 896 Referred to municipal law enforcement 1,030 1,526 Referred to ATF 136 117 Individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase 27 18

For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.