Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released the results of its annual Labor Day Weekend enforcement initiative.
During the four-day period from August 30 to September 2, the PSP investigated 580 crashes that resulted in 170 injuries and six deaths. Impaired driving was a factor in 65 of those crashes, three of which were fatal.
Troopers arrested 514 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 24,865 citations, including:
- 7,069 for speeding
- 889 for failing to wear a seatbelt
- 121 for not securing children in safety seats
Year
Total Crashes
Fatal Crashes
People Killed
People Injured
DUI Crashes
DUI-Related Fatal Crashes
2024 (4 days)
580
5
6
170
65
3
2023 (4 days)
671
8
10
220
61
2
Year
DUI Arrests
Speeding Citations
Child Seat Citations
Seat Belt Citations
Other Citations
2024 (4 days)
514
7,069
121
889
16,786
2023 (4 days)
514
9,110
233
864
17,339
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
A detailed breakdown of the 2024 Labor Day Weekend enforcement statistics can be found at psp.pa.gov.