    Pennsylvania State Police Report 580 Crashes, 514 DUI Arrests During Labor Day Weekend Enforcement

    September 04, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released the results of its annual Labor Day Weekend enforcement initiative.

    During the four-day period from August 30 to September 2, the PSP investigated 580 crashes that resulted in 170 injuries and six deaths. Impaired driving was a factor in 65 of those crashes, three of which were fatal. 

    Troopers arrested 514 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 24,865 citations, including:

    • 7,069 for speeding
    • 889 for failing to wear a seatbelt
    • 121 for not securing children in safety seats
    Table 1: Labor Day Weekend Crash Statistics

    Year

    Total Crashes

    Fatal Crashes

    People Killed

    People Injured

    DUI Crashes

    DUI-Related Fatal Crashes

    2024 (4 days)

    580

    5

    6

    170

    65

    3

    2023 (4 days)

    671

    8

    10

    220

    61

    2


    Table 2: Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

    Year

    DUI Arrests

    Speeding Citations

    Child Seat Citations

    Seat Belt Citations

    Other Citations

    2024 (4 days)

    514

    7,069

    121

    889

    16,786

    2023 (4 days)

    514

    9,110

    233

    864

    17,339


    These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    A detailed breakdown of the 2024 Labor Day Weekend enforcement statistics can be found at psp.pa.gov

