Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released the results of its annual Labor Day Weekend enforcement initiative.

During the four-day period from August 30 to September 2, the PSP investigated 580 crashes that resulted in 170 injuries and six deaths. Impaired driving was a factor in 65 of those crashes, three of which were fatal.

Troopers arrested 514 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 24,865 citations, including:

7,069 for speeding

889 for failing to wear a seatbelt

121 for not securing children in safety seats