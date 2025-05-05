​LEOT Testing Announcements

Applicants are required to submit a new application for each selection cycle. Please be advised that LEOT selection procedures and timeframes are subject to change at any time based upon the needs of the Department.

Since applicants receive communications and updates by email, it is important that contact information is kept up to date. To update contact information, please contact the PSP Human Resource Office, Testing, Promotions and Transfers Section with updated information at ra-spspentrylvlexam@pa.gov.

Questions regarding the LEOT selection process can be directed to the PSP HR Office, Testing, Promotions and Transfers Section via email at ra-spleotprocess@pa.gov.

The Pennsylvania State Police is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

If you are a veteran and are interested in learning more about claiming veteran's preference, please visit Additional Information and FAQs then click on the box labeled "Veterans' Preference" in the center of the page. Please send your military documents to ra-cs-vetpreference@pa.gov for review. After applying, please submit your military documents to ra-cs-vetpreference@pa.gov.

To speak with a recruiter, please visit Liquor Enforcement Officer Recruiters.

The Commonwealth is an equal employment opportunity employer and is committed to a diverse workforce. The Commonwealth values inclusion as we seek to recruit, develop, and retain the most qualified people to serve the citizens of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, union membership, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, AIDS or HIV status, disability, or any other categories protected by applicable federal or state law. All diverse candidates are encouraged to apply.

Selection Cycle 4017

Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee 4017 Selection Cycle opened on September 1, 2025 and will remain open until November 7, 2025. View the application for Cycle 4017 to apply. Please check your email account's spam/junk folder if you don’t see anything in your inbox from the HR department.

Selection Cycle 4016

The Poly Prep Session for candidates will be from October 15-19.

Selection Cycle 4015

Candidates are finishing up the polygraph portion of the process and moving to the background investigation stage.

Additional Inform ation (PDF)

PSP Cadet and LEOT Written Examination Prep Guide

LEOT Essential Job Functions

LEOT Medical Information

LEOT Physical Requirements

PSP LEOT Personal Appearance

Pennsylvania State Police LEOT Training

LEOT Candidate Oral Exam Prep Guide