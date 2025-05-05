Get Certified to Teach in Pennsylvania Schools

Eligibility
This information applies to prospective and new teachers.
Basic requirements
To be eligible for certification, you must:
- Be of good moral character.
- Be at least 18 years of age.
- Be a U.S. citizen or otherwise legally authorized to work in the United States. This includes permanent resident immigrant visa holders. (Note: This requirement doesn’t apply if you’re applying to teach a world language.)
- Have at least a bachelor's degree.
Training and education
To prepare for certification, you must:
- Complete an approved certification program. You may complete either:
- A traditional certification preparation program. This route requires a GPA of at least 3.0.
- A teacher intern program.
- Meet all testing requirements for your intended certification type.
- Apply for certification through the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS).
Verification
Your preparation program provider must verify through TIMS that you’ve either:
- Completed your traditional program.
- Enrolled in an intern program.
Before you apply
You'll need to complete these steps before you can get certified.
-
1
Decide what you'd like to teach.
You'll first need to choose the subject area and grade levels you’d like to teach. Your intended subject area and grade level will determine your choice of preparation programs.
-
2
Find the program that's right for you.
Use the subject area and grade level to find a PDE-approved provider. This may include traditional and intern programs.
-
3
Complete a traditional program or enroll in an intern program.
If you’re in a traditional program, complete your approved preparation program and get your undergraduate degree. Alternatively, interns must enroll in an approved intern preparation program.
-
4
Take your exams.
Take the required tests for your certification type. Ask your testing provider to send your scores to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Cost
Fees vary based on the type of application or certificate:
- Future teachers typically pay $200 to apply for an instructional certificate, as long as they completed an in-state program.
- Active-duty military members, veterans, and their spouses can get a discount. Learn more about veterans preference.
- It's free to apply for an intern certificate. This allows interns to teach for up to three years before applying for their full instructional certificate.
For details, visit the fees and forms page.
How to apply
You must apply for certification through the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS).
Once you complete your application, TIMS will generate a cover sheet. This cover sheet will specify any additional materials you need to submit.
You can check the status of your application by logging in to TIMS.
For more information, read the TIMS user guides.