Apply for a Mail-in or Absentee Ballot

Am I Eligible to Vote by Mail?

Any registered Pennsylvania voter can request a mail ballot.

Resources are available for voters who want to vote by mail and who require accessibility assistance.

If you need help applying for or returning your ballot

If you have a disability that prevents you from applying in person for your mail ballot or delivering your mail ballot after you've completed it, you may designate someone to deliver your ballot materials for you. You must designate the person in writing using this form.

If you need help obtaining an accessible remote ballot

Pennsylvania voters with disabilities can now apply to mark their mail-in or absentee ballot electronically. Learn more about the accessible remote ballot-marking solution.