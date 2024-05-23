Apply for a Mail-in or Absentee Ballot

About Voting by Mail
Voting by mail-in or absentee ballot is safe, secure, and easy.
In Pennsylvania, you have two vote-by-mail options.
- Mail-in ballot: Any registered voter can apply for a mail-in ballot.
- Absentee ballot: Registered voters who can’t make it to their polling place on Election Day because of illness, disability, work, or travel can apply for an absentee ballot.
Deadlines for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election
- 5 p.m. Oct. 29, 2024: Your APPLICATION for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received by your county election office.
- 8 p.m. Nov. 5, 2024: Your COMPLETED BALLOT must be RECEIVED by your county election office. A postmark by that time is not sufficient.
Missed the Oct. 29 mail ballot application deadline? If you have an emergency--such as an unexpected illness or disability or a last-minute absence from your municipality on Election Day--you may still be able to receive a ballot. Find information about how to get an emergency absentee ballot.
Am I Eligible to Vote by Mail?
Any registered Pennsylvania voter can request a mail ballot.
Resources are available for voters who want to vote by mail and who require accessibility assistance.
If you need help applying for or returning your ballot
If you have a disability that prevents you from applying in person for your mail ballot or delivering your mail ballot after you've completed it, you may designate someone to deliver your ballot materials for you. You must designate the person in writing using this form.
If you need help obtaining an accessible remote ballot
Pennsylvania voters with disabilities can now apply to mark their mail-in or absentee ballot electronically. Learn more about the accessible remote ballot-marking solution.
Registered voters must provide approved ID when they apply for their mail ballot.
The most commonly used IDs are a current, valid Pennsylvania driver's license or a state-issued photo ID.
If you don't have one of those, you can provide:
- the last 4 digits of your Social Security number
- U.S. passport
- U.S. military ID
- Employee photo ID issued by federal, state, Pennsylvania county, or Pennsylvania municipal government
- Photo ID issued by an accredited Pennsylvania public or private institution of higher learning
- Photo ID issued by a Pennsylvania care facility, such as long-term care facilities and assisted living homes
Voters entitled to vote by absentee ballot under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act or by alternative ballot under the Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act do not need to provide ID.
Apply Now
How to Apply for Your Mail Ballot
Registered voters can apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot online with a valid PA driver's license, PennDOT-issued photo ID, or the last 4 digits of their Social Security number.
Be sure to provide an email address with your application so you will receive ballot status notifications.
If you are a military or overseas civilian voter, visit the military and overseas voter page for information on how to obtain a mail ballot.
Step 1: Download and complete a paper application.
Any registered voter can apply for a no-excuse mail-in ballot using this form:
- Mail-in ballot application (English)
- Mail-in ballot application (Spanish)
- Mail-in ballot application (Simplified Chinese)
- Mail-in ballot application (Traditional Chinese)
- Mail-in ballot application (Vietnamese)
Registered voters who can’t make it to their polling place on Election Day because of illness, disability, work, or travel can apply for an absentee ballot using this form:
- Absentee ballot application (English)
- Absentee ballot application (Spanish)
- Absentee ballot application (Simplified Chinese)
- Absentee ballot application (Traditional Chinese)
- Absentee ballot application (Vietnamese)
You can also request a paper application by:
- Contacting your county election office directly,
- Emailing the Department of State, or
- Calling the Department at 1-877-VOTESPA.
Step 2: Mail your application.
Your county election office must receive your paper application at least one week before the next election.
If you are a military or overseas voter, visit the military and overseas voter page for information on how to obtain an absentee ballot.
You can apply in person at your county election office or other officially designated location. Once your county's ballot is finalized and available, you may request and receive your mail-in ballot in one visit.
You can vote in person by mail ballot in one trip to your county election office or other officially designated site. Once your county's ballots are ready, you can go to your election office, request your mail ballot, receive it, complete it, and submit it all in the same visit.
Learn more about voting in person by mail ballot.
In case you have an emergency--such as an unexpected illness, disability, or a last-minute absence from your municipality on Election Day--you can request an emergency absentee ballot after 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before the election.
The deadline to submit your Emergency Absentee Ballot Application to your county election office is 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your mail ballot must be received by your county election board by 8 p.m. on Election Day. To ensure your ballot is received by the deadline, return your completed ballot as soon as possible after you complete it.
If you are mailing your ballot, use the supplied return envelope and make sure you affix proper postage (if needed). Again, your county election office must receive your mail ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks by that time do not count.
You can also hand-deliver your ballot to:
- your county election office or
- another officially designated return site for your county, such as a drop box.
Under Pennsylvania law, voters may return only their own ballots. The only exception to this is for voters with a disability who designate someone in writing to deliver their ballot for them.
You can track the status of your ballot online. If you provide your email address to your county election office at the time you register to vote or apply for a mail ballot, you will receive an email notification when your returned ballot is recorded.
If you did not return your mail-in or absentee ballot and you want to vote in person on Election Day, you have two options:
- Bring your ballot materials, including the outer return envelope, to your polling place. After you surrender your materials and sign a declaration, you can then vote on the voting system at your polling place.
- If you don't have your mail ballot materials, you can vote by provisional ballot at your polling place. Your county election board will then verify that you did not vote by mail before counting your provisional ballot.
