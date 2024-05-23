Apply for a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit

PennDOT gives out different permits to people who want access to the state's right-of-way. This includes:



Property owners

Developers

Utility companies

Municipalities

Municipal authorities

Other interested parties

Types of Permits

Utility Permits: Issued for installing, repairing or removing lines and systems serving the public.

Driveway/Local Road Permits Issued for installing, altering, or removing driveways or streets connecting to the highway and nearby property.

Miscellaneous Permits Issued for various activities like testing, construction, repairs, and connects to Department facilities.



PennDOT has responsibilities to accommodate both HOP​ Applicants/Permittees and the traveling public.

It is in the public interest to regulate the design, construction, drainage and maintenance of accesses, local roads, utility facilities, and other property and structures within the state highway right-of-way in order to preserve safe and reasonable access, safe and convenient passage of traffic, as well as protect the structural integrity of the highway.