    Check your voter registration for the general election

    Update your voter registration now

    Dear Pennsylvania Voter,

    Have you recently moved or changed your name? Is your voter registration accurate and up to date?

    Pennsylvania’s general election is Nov. 5, 2024. Now is the time to check your registration status and make sure your voter registration information is current.

    Whether you plan to vote by mail or vote at your polling place, update your information by Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, for changes to take effect by Nov. 5.

    Forward this email to family, friends, and colleagues to spread the word. Help make sure all registered PA voters can cast their ballot on Nov. 5.

    For more information about voting and elections in PA, visit vote.pa.gov.

    Sincerely,

    Al Schmidt

    Secretary of the Commonwealth