​​​Forensic Services Training Schedule

Registration
Download and complete the forensic training application, email it to ra-pspforensicservices@pa.gov, or mail it to:
PA State Police – Bureau Of Forensic Services
Training & Technical Support Section – Course Registration
1800 Herr Street
Harrisburg PA 17103
Upon receipt of the application, the applicant will receive a registration confirmation/denial email within 15 business days.
Cost and eligibility
The training is at no cost to the student. Lodging and meals are not provided.
All Applicants must be law enforcement officers with current or anticipated forensic-related duties related to the course, or be an employee of a law enforcement agency and have forensic-related duties. Determinations of acceptance into a training course shall be made on a case-by-case basis by the supervisor of the Training and Technical Support Section.
Courses
Advanced Latent Print Techniques
October 9-11, 2024
Bureau of Forensic Services Training Facility, 1800 Herr Street, 3rd Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17103
Course Description: This course provides training in the proper sequencing of latent print processing, utilization of an alternate light source, and practical experience with the use of reagents in the development of latent prints. Requirements: Student must bring a small flashlight. Student must wear safety goggles, provided at Laboratory, at all times while in the Laboratory.
THIS COURSE IS FULL, but we are accepting applications for a waiting list.
Advanced Latent Print Identification
October 21 - November 1, 2024
Bureau of Forensic Services Training Facility, 1800 Herr Street, 3rd Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17103
Course Description: This course provides a refresher in the foundation of friction ridge analysis with respect to the history and science of fingerprints, pattern recognition and comparison techniques. Students will conduct challenging latent print examinations and comparisons. Each student will be required to successfully complete a written examination and competency comparison test. Students will observe a mock trial, relating to a mock investigation. Prerequisite for registration: Basic Latent Print Identification (AKA: Basic Fingerprint ID Course) or equivalent PSP approved training.
CERTIFICATION: This course has been approved for 64 hours of certification/re-certification training credit by the IAI Crime Scene Certification Board.
Basic Latent Print Identification
November 18-22, 2024
Bureau of Forensic Services Training Facility, 1800 Herr Street, 3rd Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17103
Course Description: This course is a basic introduction into the science of friction ridge analysis and fingerprint identification. This course provides the foundation in friction ridge analysis covering the history of fingerprints, pattern recognition and comparison techniques. Practicum included. Students will need to bring two fingerprint magnifiers with Henry Discs or same to the Course.
CERTIFICATION: This course has been approved for 32 hours of certification/re-certification training credit by the IAI Crime Scene Certification Board.
THIS COURSE IS FULL, but we are accepting applications for a waiting list.
Latent Print Photography
January 15-17, 2025
Bureau of Forensic Services Training Facility, 1800 Herr Street, 3rd Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17103
Course Description: This course provides training in photography of latent print evidence through proper lighting techniques. Topics include equipment needed and the use of that equipment, the importance of scales, an introduction to the forensic light source, and the value of proper lighting.
Required Equipment: Each Student must bring a SLR digital camera with manual, memory card/stick, tripod, sync cord, external flash unit, extra batteries for camera, normal lens (example: 50mm or 28-105mm) and macro lens (close-up lens for latent print photography), locking shutter release cable, and flashlight.
Registration Prerequisite: Students must have taken Basic Crime Scene Photography and Basic Crime Scene Investigation Courses or equivalent PSP approved training.
CERTIFICATION: This course has been approved for 15 hours of certification/re-certification training credit by the IAI Crime Scene Certification Board.
Basic Latent Print Identification
January 27-31, 2025
Bureau of Forensic Services Training Facility, 1800 Herr Street, 3rd Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17103
Course Description: This course is a basic introduction into the science of friction ridge analysis and fingerprint identification. This course provides the foundation in friction ridge analysis covering the history of fingerprints, pattern recognition and comparison techniques.
Required Equipment: Students will need to bring two fingerprint magnifiers with Henry Discs or same.
Registration Prerequisite: None.
CERTIFICATION: This course has been approved for 32 hours of certification/re-certification training credit by the IAI Crime Scene Certification Board.
Advanced Latent Print Techniques
February 12-14, 2025
Bureau of Forensic Services Training Facility, 1800 Herr Street, 3rd Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17103
Course Description: This course provides training in the proper sequencing of latent print processing, utilization of an alternate light source, and practical experience with the use of reagents in the development of latent prints.
Required Equipment: Students will need to bring a flashlight.
Registration Prerequisite: Students must have taken Basic Crime Scene Investigation Course or equivalent PSP approved training.
Advanced Crime Scene Photography
March 3-7, 2025
Bureau of Forensic Services Training Facility, 1800 Herr Street, 3rd Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17103
Course Description: This course begins with a review of the principles of photography. It transitions to advanced photographic techniques, including, but not limited to, the use and photographic documentation of the forensic and/or alternate light source, luminol and Bluestar.
Required Equipment: Students will need to bring a SLR digital or mirrorless camera with manual, memory card/stick, tripod, sync cord, external flash unit, extra batteries for camera, normal lens (example: 50mm or 28-105mm) and macro lens (close-up lens for latent print photography), locking shutter release cable, and flashlight.
Registration Prerequisite: Students must have taken Basic Crime Scene Photography and Basic Crime Scene Investigation Courses or equivalent PSP approved training.
CERTIFICATION: This course has been approved for 28 hours of certification/re-certification training credit by the IAI Crime Scene Certification Board.
Basic Crime Scene Photography
March 17-21, 2025
Bureau of Forensic Services Training Facility, 1800 Herr Street, 3rd Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17103
Course Description: This course provides training in the basic principles and fundamentals of a digital camera, lens selection, use of electronic flash, macro-photography, and documentation.
Required Equipment: Students will need to bring a SLR digital or mirrorless camera with manual, memory card/stick, tripod, sync cord, external flash unit, extra batteries for camera, normal lens (example: 50mm or 28-105mm) and macro lens (close-up lens for latent print photography), locking shutter release cable, and flashlight.
Registration Prerequisite: None.
CERTIFICATION: This course has been approved for 26 hours of certification/re-certification training credit by the IAI Crime Scene Certification Board.
Basic Crime Scene Investigation
March 31 – April 11, 2025
Bureau of Forensic Services Training Facility, 1800 Herr Street, 3rd Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17103
Course Description: This is an introductory course into crime scene investigation. Course instruction provided in the areas of physical evidence, crime scene management, types of evidence found at the crime scenes, proper collection techniques, submissions to regional crime labs, and courtroom testimony. Each student will participate in the mock crime scenes.
Required Equipment: Students will need to bring a SLR digital or mirrorless camera with manual, memory card/stick, tripod, sync cord, external flash unit, extra batteries for camera, normal lens (example: 50mm or 28-105mm) and macro lens (close-up lens for latent print photography), locking shutter release cable, and flashlight.
Registration Prerequisite: Students must have taken Basic Crime Scene Photography Course or equivalent PSP approved training.
CERTIFICATION: This course has been approved for 64 hours of certification/re-certification training credit by the IAI Crime Scene Certification Board.
Basic Crime Scene Photography
May 12-16, 2025
Bureau of Forensic Services Training Facility, 1800 Herr Street, 3rd Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17103
Course Description: This course provides training in the basic principles and fundamentals of a digital camera, lens selection, use of electronic flash, macro-photography, and documentation.
Required Equipment: Students will need to bring a SLR digital or mirrorless camera with manual, memory card/stick, tripod, sync cord, external flash unit, extra batteries for camera, normal lens (example: 50mm or 28-105mm) and macro lens (close-up lens for latent print photography), locking shutter release cable, and flashlight.
Registration Prerequisite: None.
CERTIFICATION: This course has been approved for 26 hours of certification/re-certification training credit by the IAI Crime Scene Certification Board.
Shoe and Tire Impression Evidence
June 4-6, 2025
Bureau of Forensic Services Training Facility, 1800 Herr Street, 3rd Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17103
Course Description: This course provides instruction in the history of shoe and tire impression evidence, search, documentation, and the collection of the impression evidence. Students will participate in several workshops including photography, measuring, and casting impression evidence.
Required Equipment: Students will need to bring a SLR digital or mirrorless camera with manual, memory card/stick, tripod, sync cord, external flash unit, extra batteries for camera, normal lens (example: 50mm or 28-105mm) and macro lens (close-up lens for latent print photography), locking shutter release cable, and flashlight.
Registration Prerequisite: Students must have taken Basic Crime Scene Photography and Basic Crime Investigation Courses or equivalent PSP approved training.