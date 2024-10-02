Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Announce Quarterly Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

    October 02, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced today the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the third quarter of 2024.

    The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer. When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.

    According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest as well.

    For the third quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP troops, municipal police departments, and the ATF for further investigation and possible prosecution.

    Table 1: Q3 2024 PICS statistics, compared to Q3 2023

     

    2023

    2024

    PICS Checks Conducted

    242,090

    251,732

    Persons Denied

    3,539

    3,706

    Denials referred to law enforcement agencies

    2,539

    1,964

                Referred to PSP

    896

    749

                Referred to municipal law enforcement

    1,526

    1,107

                Referred to ATF

    117

    108

    Individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase

    18

    29

    Media Contacts

    Adam Reed

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media