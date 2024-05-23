Troop J Information

Contacts
TROOP J - LANCASTER
2099 Lincoln Hwy East
Lancaster, PA 17602-3384
US 30, approx. 3.6 miles East US 222
Lancaster Headquarters: 717-299-7650
FAX Number: 717-299-7663
TTY Number: 717-299-7727
Avondale Crime Tip Line: 866-279-1504 ext. 130
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain Robert C. Wagner
Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant Jennifer A. Ward-Trupp
Criminal Investigation Section Commander
Lieutenant William J. Donahue
Staff Services Section Commander
Sergeant Samantha L. Minnucci
Troop J Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|TTY
|Chester
|Avondale
|2 Moxley Lane, Avondale, PA 19311
|610-268-2022
|610-268-7451
|Chester
|Embreeville
|997 Lieds Road, Coatesville, PA 19320
|610-486-6280
|610-486-6006
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|2099 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602-3384
|717-299-7650
|717-299-7727
|York
|York
|101 N Main St., York PA 17403
|717-428-1011
|717-428-0430
Community Services Unit
Community Services Officers and Public Information Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop J on Twitter.
|CSO/PIO
|Location
|Telephone
|Tpr. James Grothey
|York
|jgrothey@pa.gov
|717-525-2802
Camp Cadet
Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.
Troop J Camp Cadet Contact Information
Residents of Chester County, visit cccampcadet.org
Residents of Lancaster County, visit campcadetoflancastercounty.com
Residents of York County, visit southcentralcampcadet.org or campcadetoflancastercounty.com
Sunny Day Camp
Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.
Child Safety Seat Checks
Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.
Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.
Chester County
PSP Avondale - 1st Tuesday - 610-268-2022
PSP Embreeville - 2nd Friday - 484-340-3240
Lancaster County
PSP Lancaster - 1st Tuesday - 717-290-1996
York County
PSP York - 1st Wednesday - 717-428-1011