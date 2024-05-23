State Trooper Position Information

Salary

After graduating from the Academy, a Trooper's starting base salary is $66,911. Overtime and shift differential are paid as applicable.

Additional Benefits & Information



Troopers receive an annual clothing allowance of $600* for clothing maintenance.

Troopers earn 10* vacation days during their first year of employment and 15 vacation days beginning with their second year of employment.

Troopers earn 15* sick days per calendar year.

Troopers receive 12* paid holidays and four personal days per calendar year.

*This information is subject to change with the effective dates of new labor contracts.

Upon graduation and promotion to the rank of Trooper, members and their dependents are eligible for Health Care Program, Dental Care Program, Vision Care Plan, Prescription Drug Program, and a Health Reimbursement Account. The Commonwealth pays the entire cost of all coverage for the Trooper and their eligible family members.

NOTE: Cadets are excluded from representation by the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) for collective bargaining purposes.

Job Duties

Job duties include providing patrol, criminal investigation, and staff support services. Troopers provide for the regulation of traffic, crime scene response and investigation, and maintaining public order and security. Duties are usually performed independently and require the ability to recognize immediate problem areas. Troopers must make responsible decisions and take the appropriate corrective action without the benefit of close supervision. Troopers operate in situations that are often stressful or dangerous.

Essential Job Functions

The Pennsylvania State Police has identified several job duties essential to individuals holding the position of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper. These essential job functions include:

"...interprets laws and statutes of the Commonwealth; pursues suspects; effects arrests; qualifies with and, when necessary, uses agency firearms and other self-defense devices; operates vehicles and uses equipment in conjunction with law enforcement duties; responds to emergencies, civil disorders, and disasters; and performs rescue functions."

Each Pennsylvania State Police Trooper has a corresponding job description containing the language above and specific duties for their position. Upon promotion to the rank of Trooper and assignment to a field installation, a job description will be formulated to outline the majority of duties a Trooper must be able to perform to successfully complete their duties.

For more information, visit www.PaTrooper.com.

The Pennsylvania State Police is an Equal Opportunity Employer