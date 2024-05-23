​LEOT Testing Announcements

Applicants are required to submit a new application for each selection cycle. Please be advised that LEOT selection procedures and timeframes are subject to change at any time based upon the needs of the Department.

Since applicants receive communications and updates by email, it is important that contact information is kept up to date. To update contact information, please contact the PSP Human Resource Office, Testing, Promotions and Transfers Section with updated information at ra-spspentrylvlexam@pa.gov.

Questions regarding the LEOT selection process can be directed to the PSP HR Office, Testing, Promotions and Transfers Section via email at ra-spleotprocess@pa.gov.

The Pennsylvania State Police is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

If you are a veteran and are interested in learning more about claiming veteran's preference, please visit Additional Information and FAQs then click on the box labeled "Veterans' Preference" in the center of the page. Please send your military documents to ra-cs-vetpreference@pa.gov for review. After applying, please submit your military documents to ra-cs-vetpreference@pa.gov.

To speak with a recruiter, please visit Liquor Enforcement Officer Recruiters.

The Commonwealth is an equal employment opportunity employer and is committed to a diverse workforce. The Commonwealth values inclusion as we seek to recruit, develop, and retain the most qualified people to serve the citizens of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, union membership, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, AIDS or HIV status, disability, or any other categories protected by applicable federal or state law. All diverse candidates are encouraged to apply.

Selection Cycle 4014

Applications submitted July 13, 2024 – November 27, 2024

The PSP began accepting applications for the 4014 Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee selection cycle on July 13, 2024. Individuals wishing to participate in this selection cycle should completed an application at employment.pa.gov. The written examination will be open through December 4, 2024. When submitting your application, please carefully review your name and address provided to ensure it is identical to the form of identification you will present at the testing facility. Discrepancies in identifying information between your submitted application and your form of identification will result in denied admittance to the written examination. In order to request any changes to your personal information submitted on your application, please contact our office at ra-spspentrylvlexam@pa.gov​.

Visit the 4014 Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee page on employment.pa.gov to apply.

Selection Cycl e 4013

Applications submitted March 1, 2024 – June 1, 2024

The written examination concluded on June 8, 2024 for the 4013 selection cycle. Final results were emailed to candidates on July 18, 2024. Candidates are now in the polygraph and background investigation phase.

Appointments from this list will be made as early as February 2025.

Selection C ycle 4012

Applications submitted July 1, 2023 – September 30, 2023

The written examination concluded on October 7, 2023 for the 4012 selection cycle. Final results were emailed to candidates on November 8, 2023.

Appointments from this list will be made as early as May 2024.

Additional Inform ation (PDF)

PSP Cadet and LEOT Written Examination Prep Guide

LEOT Essential Job Functions

LEOT Medical Information

LEOT Physical Requirements

PSP LEOT Personal Appearance

Pennsylvania State Police LEOT Training

LEOT Candidate Oral Exam Prep Guide