Overview
In 1988, the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division launched the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS). PICS is used by firearms dealers to verify who can legally buy a firearm.
The dealer will inform the applicant of their right to challenge if either:
- A purchase is denied by PICS
- The system returns an undetermined result
The challenge process
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1
Fill out the form
Download and complete the PICS Challenge form.
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2
Finalize the form
Sign and date the form.
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3
Submit the form
Within 30 days of the date of denial, mail the completed and signed form to:
PICS Challenge Section
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Receipt and decision
PSP will respond in writing within five business days of receipt of a valid challenge form.
A final decision will be provided within 60 days of receipt of a valid challenge.