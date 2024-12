Free Child Passenger Seat Check Events

Event details

At a child seat fitting event, caregivers can:

have their car seats checked for suitability



receive instruction on the proper installation, and have seat(s) installed



learn to properly harness a child in a seat

check seats for recalls

No event in your area? Can't attend an event? Check your local station for free monthly child seat fittings.

Some events below require appointments, and will be marked "Required" in the telephone column. You can optionally request a specific time for some events. Call the number listed for an appointment. If no number is listed, attend the event any time within the posted hours.