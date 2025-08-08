UPDATE: Wounded Troopers in Stable Condition, Remain Hospitalized

Gibson, PA – Both Troopers from yesterday’s shooting remain hospitalized in stable condition at hospitals in the Scranton area. Medical evaluations are ongoing to assess whether additional procedures will be required during their continued recovery.

PSP Area 3 Major Case Team is conducting a thorough and independent investigation into the incident alongside detectives from the Susquehanna County District Attorney’s Office. In accordance with standard PSP policy, the Troopers involved have been placed on administrative duty.

Trooper Perechinsky enlisted in the PSP in February of 2019.

Trooper Jenkins III enlisted in the PSP in June of 2015.

The PSP remains deeply grateful to community members for their overwhelming support.

A broadcast of the press conference held last night can be viewed at PAcast.

Additional Media Contact

Troop R PIO TFC Robert Urban, roburban@pa.gov