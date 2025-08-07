UPDATE: Two Troopers Shot While Responding to Call in Susquehanna County

Gibson, PA – On August 7, 2025, at approximately 1117 hours, Pennsylvania State Police Troopers responded to an incident in the area of State Route 171 in Thompson Township, Susquehanna County. During the encounter, a male suspect opened fire on the responding Troopers, wounding two of them.

Trooper Joseph Perechinsky and Trooper William Jenkins sustained serious injuries as a result of the gunfire and were airlifted to a medical facility for emergency treatment.

A coordinated response by multiple Pennsylvania State Police units and local law enforcement agencies led to the establishment of a secure perimeter around the scene. The suspect was armed with a rifle, refused to comply with commands, and was ultimately shot and killed during the incident. There is no remaining threat to the public.

Both Troopers are hospitalized and are currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.