Washington, PA – To aid in an ongoing investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation is requesting health care agencies and providers in the state to review their employment records due to an investigation of suspected fraudulent activities involving Shannon Nicole Womack.

Womack is alleged to have used at least 10 aliases to pose as a licensed practical nurse (LPN), registered nurse (RN), and registered nurse supervisor at rehabilitation and nursing home facilities in various regions across Pennsylvania. She is charged with securing the nursing positions through staffing agencies by submitting fraudulently signed documents and also by creating a false LLC to deploy herself to jobs. Reports indicate Womack worked at each of these jobs for only a short time.

The PSP is working with the Department of Health, Department of State, and multiple district attorneys and states in the ongoing investigation.

Investigators confirmed Womack used the following aliases in various parts of the state:

Shannon Nicole Parham

Shannon Nicole Abiola

Shannon Nicole Armstrong

Shannon Abiola-Parham

Shannon Nicole Grimes

Shannon Nicole Womack

Shannon Nicole Lawson

Shannon Nicole Lethco

Shannon Nicole Robinson

Shannon Lee Lawson

If any of the names listed above match any employment records at a provider’s facility, they are urged to contact PSP Washington at 724-223-5200.

Womack is charged with Corrupt Organizations, Endangering the Welfare of Care, Unlawful Use of a Computer, Identity Theft, Forgery, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and multiple other charges.

Criminal charges are merely allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.