Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    UPDATE: Multiple Police Officers Shot in York County

    September 17, 2025

    Spring Grove, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the York County District Attorney’s Office are continuing the investigation into the shooting death of three officers and the wounding of two others. 

    Significant resources from both the PSP and the York County District Attorney’s Office are on scene, including the District Attorney and staff members. The investigation spans multiple locations throughout York County. It is expected the investigation will continue into the night and early morning hours. 

    An overview of the investigation will be provided later in the day on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

    The media will be advised of a press conference time and location.

    The public can be assured there is no ongoing threat to their safety as a result of this incident.  

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media