UPDATE: Multiple Police Officers Shot in York County

Spring Grove, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the York County District Attorney’s Office are continuing the investigation into the shooting death of three officers and the wounding of two others.

Significant resources from both the PSP and the York County District Attorney’s Office are on scene, including the District Attorney and staff members. The investigation spans multiple locations throughout York County. It is expected the investigation will continue into the night and early morning hours.

An overview of the investigation will be provided later in the day on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

The media will be advised of a press conference time and location.

The public can be assured there is no ongoing threat to their safety as a result of this incident.