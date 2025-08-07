Two Troopers Shot While Responding to Call in Susquehanna County

Gibson, PA – PSP is investigating after two Troopers were shot today while responding to a call in northeastern Susquehanna County. The Troopers were both transported to local hospitals. An update on their conditions will be provided later. The scene remains very active and information on the suspect will be released at a later time.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the incident, located on Route 171 approximately five miles north of the town of Thompson.