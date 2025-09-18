State Police Identify Gunman Who Shot Officers in York County

Spring Grove, PA – On September 17, 2025, at approximately 2:15 PM, officers from Northern York County Regional Police Department (NYCRPD) and a deputy sheriff from York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) responded to a residence on the 1000 block of Haar Road in North Codorus Township, York County. Officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for stalking, loitering and prowling at nighttime, and criminal trespass on 24-year-old Matthew Ruth. Evidence from the scene suggests Ruth began firing upon the officers from within the residence as the officers approached.

Three NYCRPD officers—Detective Sergeant Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker, and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser—were struck and fatally wounded. A deputy sheriff from YCSO and an officer from NYCRPD were also struck and sustained serious injury. During an exchange of gunfire, Ruth was struck and fatally wounded.

The Troop J Major Case Team coordinated with the York County District Attorney’s Office and several county, state, and federal agencies to conduct a thorough investigation. The investigation remains active, and the Pennsylvania State Police will continue to assist the Northern York County Regional Police Department during this difficult time.