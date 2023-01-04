Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Announces Zero Fatalities in New Year's Holiday Crash and Enforcement Results

    January 04, 2023

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 481 motor vehicle crashes, which had no fatalities and injured 108 people during the New Year's holiday weekend from Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023.

    To coincide with the department's zero-tolerance approach towards drivers who are operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, state troopers arrested 356 individuals for DUI during the enforcement period. Troopers also wrote a total of 12,445 citations for various traffic violations to include speeding, seat belt and child seat infractions.

    Crash Data
    YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
    2022-23 (3 days)48100108510
    2021-22 (3 days)4712297411

     

    Enforcement Data
    YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
    2022-23 (3 days)3564,126673787,874
    2021-22 (3 days)2783,632683106,223


    More information on 2023 New Year's holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.


    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media