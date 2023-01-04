Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 481 motor vehicle crashes, which had no fatalities and injured 108 people during the New Year's holiday weekend from Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023.

To coincide with the department's zero-tolerance approach towards drivers who are operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, state troopers arrested 356 individuals for DUI during the enforcement period. Troopers also wrote a total of 12,445 citations for various traffic violations to include speeding, seat belt and child seat infractions.

Crash Data Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2022-23 (3 days) 481 0 0 108 51 0 2021-22 (3 days) 471 2 2 97 41 1

Enforcement Data Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2022-23 (3 days) 356 4,126 67 378 7,874 2021-22 (3 days) 278 3,632 68 310 6,223



More information on 2023 New Year's holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

