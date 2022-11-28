Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Crash and Enforcement Results

    November 28, 2022

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 970 vehicle crashes resulting in two fatalities and 196 injuries during the Thanksgiving travel period November 23-27. Alcohol was a factor in 48 crashes.

    Troopers arrested 539 individuals for driving under the influence and issued more than 27,000 traffic citations over the five-day holiday weekend. Troopers issued 9,252 speeding citations, 1,088 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 138 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

    CRASH DATA
    YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
    2022 (5 days)97022196481
    2021 (5 days)1,15555225912

    ENFORCEMENT DATA
    YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
    2022 (5 days)5399,2521381,08815,887
    2021 (5 days)53310,1268484914,684

    More information, broken down by troop, is available on the 2022 Thanksgiving enforcement recap.

    These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media