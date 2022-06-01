Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Announces Memorial Day Weekend Crash and Enforcement Results

    June 01, 2022

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 775 vehicle crashes resulting in three fatalities and 191 injuries during the four-day Memorial Day travel period, which ran from May 27-30. Alcohol was a factor in nearly 9% of the crashes.

    Troopers made 526 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 27,834 total traffic citations to include 1,080 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 233 tickets to people not securing children in safety seats.

    CRASH DATA
    YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
    2022 (4 days)77533191660
    2021 (4 days)84478183630

    ENFORCEMENT DATA
    YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
    2022 (4 days)5269,9052331,08016,616
    2021 (4 days)5969,6241441,02513,880

    More information on 2022 Memorial Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    For more statistical information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

