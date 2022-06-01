State Police Announces Memorial Day Weekend Crash and Enforcement Results

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 775 vehicle crashes resulting in three fatalities and 191 injuries during the four-day Memorial Day travel period, which ran from May 27-30. Alcohol was a factor in nearly 9% of the crashes.

Troopers made 526 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 27,834 total traffic citations to include 1,080 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 233 tickets to people not securing children in safety seats.

CRASH DATA Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2022 (4 days) 775 3 3 191 66 0 2021 (4 days) 844 7 8 183 63 0





ENFORCEMENT DATA Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2022 (4 days) 526 9,905 233 1,080 16,616 2021 (4 days) 596 9,624 144 1,025 13,880

More information on 2022 Memorial Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more statistical information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.