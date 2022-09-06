Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Announces Labor Day Weekend Crash and Enforcement Results

    September 06, 2022

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 648 vehicle crashes resulting in six fatalities and 180 injuries during the four-day Labor Day travel period, which ran from Sept. 2-5. Alcohol was a factor in four of the fatal crashes.

    Troopers made 515 driving under the influence arrests and issued nearly 23,000 traffic citations over the long holiday weekend.

    During the 2021 Labor Day driving period, which spanned four days, troopers made 587 DUI arrests. In addition, six people were killed and 209 were injured in the 674 crashes investigated by the PSP.

    Crash Data
    YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
    2022 (4 days)64866180454
    2021 (4 days)67466209571

    Enforcement Data
    YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
    2022 (4 days)5158,10517779913,815
    2021 (4 days)5879,96812073713,770

    More information on 2022 Labor Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    For more statistical information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

     

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media