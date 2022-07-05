Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Announces Independence Day Weekend Crash and Enforcement Results

    July 05, 2022

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 649 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 170 injuries during the four-day Independence Day travel period, which ran from July 1-4. Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes.

    Troopers made 515 driving under the influence arrests and issued more than 24,000 traffic citations over the long holiday weekend.

    During the 2021 Independence Day driving period, which spanned four days, nine people were killed and 195 were injured in the 680 crashes investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.

    CRASH DATA
    YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
    2022 (4 days)64944170520
    2021 (4 days)68099195584

    ENFORCEMENT DATA
    YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
    2022 (4 days)5158,74429498614,226
    2021 (4 days)5038,97020360112,408

    More information on 2022 Independence Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    For more statistical information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media